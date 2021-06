Update [June 8, 2021 11:55 am BST] - Fastly has now identified the issue and implemented a fix. Several websites across the Internet, from social media platforms such as Twitch and Reddit to news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, and New York Times are currently down, with users seeing the error message "Error 503 Service Unavailable". This is reportedly due to an outage of unknown origin from the cloud service company Fastly, a cloud computing company that offers services ranging from cloud security to content delivery networks (CND).