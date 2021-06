I have officially been a resident of New Hampshire for a year! Being a resident of the Granite State has been amazing, I only wish I had made the move sooner!. Since my parents are retired, they have slowly embraced that snow bird life. They decided they are to pretty to deal with New England Winters so when that first flake falls they are out like trout! Off to Florida for five months. And since it's nice to spend some time with my parentals and get out of the Winter cold, Steven and I usually fly down to Florida once a year for a visit. We flew out of Logan last time and I couldn't help but ask myself "Why are we doing this?" Traffic is a hot mess. Parking is astronomical. It's not worth it! THANKFULLY pretty soon we will have an easier and more affordable option.