European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Economic Confidence Due

By RTTNews Staff Writer
RTTNews
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial production and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for April. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in March.

www.rttnews.com
