Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Restore Strategies with MyDumper

By David Ducos
percona.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack From a Long Sleep, MyDumper Lives!, I told you that Fast Index Creation was in the queue and (after fixing several bugs) it will package in release 0.10.7 next month. But why am I so excited about it? Well, this feature opens new opportunities, what I’m going to call Restore Strategies.

www.percona.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restoration#Repository#Fast Index Creation#Restore Strategies#Myloader#Mb#Mydumper#Dba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Computer Science
Country
Argentina
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

CoCoFuzzing: Testing Neural Code Models with Coverage-Guided Fuzzing

Deep learning-based code processing models have shown good performance for tasks such as predicting method names, summarizing programs, and comment generation. However, despite the tremendous progress, deep learning models are often prone to adversarial attacks, which can significantly threaten the robustness and generalizability of these models by leading them to misclassification with unexpected inputs. To address the above issue, many deep learning testing approaches have been proposed, however, these approaches mainly focus on testing deep learning applications in the domains of image, audio, and text analysis, etc., which cannot be directly applied to neural models for code due to the unique properties of programs. In this paper, we propose a coverage-based fuzzing framework, CoCoFuzzing, for testing deep learning-based code processing models. In particular, we first propose ten mutation operators to automatically generate valid and semantically preserving source code examples as tests; then we propose a neuron coverage-based approach to guide the generation of tests. We investigate the performance of CoCoFuzzing on three state-of-the-art neural code models, i.e., NeuralCodeSum, CODE2SEQ, and CODE2VEC. Our experiment results demonstrate that CoCoFuzzing can generate valid and semantically preserving source code examples for testing the robustness and generalizability of these models and improve the neuron coverage. Moreover, these tests can be used to improve the performance of the target neural code models through adversarial retraining.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix This Access Control Entry is corrupt error in Windows 10

Some Windows users are reporting the following error when they try to change the Owner in Advanced Security Settings. This Access Control Entry is Corrupt. Delete it and create a new one. In this article, we are going to fix this error in Windows 10 with the help of some...
ComputersInfoworld

Eclipse launches group to shepherd popular Java IDE

The Eclipse Foundation has formed a working group to ensure the continued evolution and sustainability of the popular Eclipse IDE suite of technologies. In conjunction, a new quarterly release of the IDE, supporting the latest version of standard Java, has been published. Called the Eclipse IDE Working Group, the panel...
Computersarxiv.org

Cooperative Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning Based Distributed Dynamic Spectrum Access in Cognitive Radio Networks

With the development of the 5G and Internet of Things, amounts of wireless devices need to share the limited spectrum resources. Dynamic spectrum access (DSA) is a promising paradigm to remedy the problem of inefficient spectrum utilization brought upon by the historical command-and-control approach to spectrum allocation. In this paper, we investigate the distributed DSA problem for multi-user in a typical multi-channel cognitive radio network. The problem is formulated as a decentralized partially observable Markov decision process (Dec-POMDP), and we proposed a centralized off-line training and distributed on-line execution framework based on cooperative multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL). We employ the deep recurrent Q-network (DRQN) to address the partial observability of the state for each cognitive user. The ultimate goal is to learn a cooperative strategy which maximizes the sum throughput of cognitive radio network in distributed fashion without coordination information exchange between cognitive users. Finally, we validate the proposed algorithm in various settings through extensive experiments. From the simulation results, we can observe that the proposed algorithm can converge fast and achieve almost the optimal performance.
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards Assurance-Driven Architectural Decomposition of Software Systems

Computer systems are so complex, so they are usually designed and analyzed in terms of layers of abstraction. Complexity is still a challenge facing logical reasoning tools that are used to find software design flaws and implementation bugs. Abstraction is also a common technique for scaling those tools to more complex systems. However, the abstractions used in the design phase of systems are in many cases different from those used for assurance. In this paper we argue that different software quality assurance techniques operate on different aspects of software systems. To facilitate assurance, and for a smooth integration of assurance tools into the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), we present a 4-dimensional meta-architecture that separates computational, coordination, and stateful software artifacts early on in the design stage. We enumerate some of the design and assurance challenges that can be addressed by this meta-architecture, and demonstrate it on the high-level design of a simple file system.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

DeepInsight: Interpretability Assisting Detection of Adversarial Samples on Graphs

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, a series of machine learning algorithms, e.g., graph neural networks, have been proposed to facilitate network analysis or graph data mining. Unfortunately, recent studies indicate that such advanced methods may suffer from adversarial attacks, i.e., they may lose effectiveness when only a small fraction of links are purposely changed. However, little is known what's the difference between adversarial nodes and clean nodes, and what's the preference of each attack method, in terms of network structure. In this paper, we theoretically investigate three well-known adversarial attack methods, i.e., Nettack, Meta Attack, and GradArgmax, and find that different attack methods have their specific attack preferences on changing network structure. Such attack patterns are further validated by the experimental results on real-world networks, i.e., generally the top 4 most important network attributes on detecting adversarial samples are sufficient to explain the preference of each attack method. Based on these findings, we further utilize the network attributes to design machine learning models for adversarial sample detection and attack method recognition, achieving the outstanding performance.
Computersdevops.com

Grafana Labs Acquires k6 to Add Open Source Load Testing Tool

During its online GrafanaCONline 2021 conference today, Grafana Labs revealed it has acquired k6, a provider of an open source load testing tool. Raj Dutt, Grafana Labs CEO, said load testing will complement the observability platform Grafana Labs currently provides based on open source Prometheus software. Most of the output of any load testing processes are typically evaluated using a platform that analyzes metrics, he noted.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Mitigate Unstable Connectivity

With tmux and .bashrc for your SSH remote sessions. If you have worked in the tech industry for some time or even simply took some computer science classes in the past, chances are, you have had to work with a remote server via SSH to execute some commands, compile code, troubleshoot server issues, or deploy new apps that you have written. Some of you may even have a portable CLI environment that allows you to do everything with your own customization no matter where you go as long as you have a stable internet connection. With that said, SSH alone is most likely more than enough if you are always on a stable connection with a desktop computer and that the commands you run don’t take hours on end to complete.
Cell Phonesnetapp.com

Accessing SVM API on L3 interface

I need to provide API access to one of our Netapp clusters, but I need to limit this to a single SVM. I have created a SVM (on OnTap 9.7p7) with management htts service enabled and I'm able to access this over API from a server in the same subnet (using simple curl get/post/etc commands). So this works like a charm.
Computersthekatynews.com

How to use Canva as an educational tool?

Technology has always been just around the corner, from communication, online shopping, helping you with your destination, and more. One of which that significantly profits from it is education. Learning ever since has never been the same; reports are now colorful, articles are more engaging, presentation becomes interactive. It is...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Acunetix introduces software composition analysis (SCA)

A new Acunetix update has been released for Windows, Linux, and macOS: 14.3.210615184. This Acunetix release introduces software composition analysis (SCA) functionality, allowing customers to detect vulnerable open-source libraries used by the web application. It also provides multiple updates, including a revised PCI DSS compliance report, numerous improvements to the Acunetix UI, and a modernized .NET AcuSensor (IAST). We have also added several important vulnerability checks for well-known applications and we have made numerous updates and fixes, all of which are available for all editions of Acunetix.
Mathematicsupgrad.com

4 Types of Trees in Data Structure Explained: Properties & Applications

Home > Data Science > 4 Types of Trees in Data Structure Explained: Properties & Applications. A tree is a type of data structure representing hierarchical data. It has a non-linear structure consisting of nodes connected by edges. Among the other types of data structures that perform operations in a linear data structure, the complexity increases with an increase in data size. However, the tree data structure provides quicker access to the data which is non-linear. Availability of the various types of data structures and the algorithms associated with them, the task performance has become an easy and efficient way.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Install Redis on Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) Redis is a well-known open-source data structure store that stores data in memory and is commonly used as a database. In this guide, you will learn how we can get the Redis server installed on Ubuntu 20.04.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to deploy cloud apps with 98 hours of GitOps training

From Slack to Salesforce, many tech giants have been built in the cloud. This trend is set to continue, with new cloud apps launching every day. Continuous cloud app development is a specialty that requires knowledge of key tools and frameworks. Anyone who masters the process can expect to fare well on the job market, and earn up to six figures.
Softwarehometownnewsbrevard.com

Restoring your computer from a backup

There is one computer related topic that keeps generating one question after another. It’s a topic that everybody knows about and yet most of us are guilty of not taking it seriously enough. And those of us who do take it seriously are often doing it wrong. What is it that I’m writing about this week? If you guessed “backing up your computer,” you guessed right!
Computersdagshub.com

How to Become a Machine Learning Engineer: A Path for Developers

Resources to learn ML have exploded online. Even with a technical background finding the right material and practical exercises can be a challenge. In this blog I share my personal experience as a developer learning machine learning, what worked, the most useful resources and tips for how to structure your own learning path.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Blank Output for unreachable VMs

I am unable to validate and get the output for unreachable or connection issue VMs to csv file. $reportlocation1 = ".\POC_WIN_VM_OS_Info.csv" $reportlocation2 = ".\POC_WIN_VM_OS_Info88.csv" $report1 = @() $reportNotFound = @() Import-Csv -Path $reportlocation1 -UseCulture -PipelineVariable row |. ForEach-Object -Process {. $found = $false. try {. $os = Get-WmiObject -computername $object.("Name")...
EconomyInfoworld

3 signs of an overengineered enterprise cloud solution

Overengineering is the process of designing a product with more features than necessary. When deployed for its intended use, the product is unnecessarily complex, inefficient, or both. The increased costs, risks, and/or complexities of the system will eventually result in its failure. Here are three signs of an overengineered cloud...
Softwarevmware.com

User Specified Hostname / VM Name

VRA 8.4 and vSphere 6.7, trying to migrate from vRA 7.6 and seeing that I'll mostly be redoing everything from the infrastructure layout to completely rewriting bluepri... err... Cloud Templates almost from scratch. Something that seems super simple - specifying a Cloud.vSphere.Machine hostname (and VM name) via user input. vRA...
Softwarematt-rickard.com

Software Wants to be Simple

Von Neumann told Shannon to call his measure entropy, since “no one really knows what entropy is, so in a debate you will always have the advantage.”. Software wants to be simple. Software moves towards higher abstractions, not lower. Any attempt to reverse this may work in the short run but won't last in the long run. Abstraction is a defining trait of modern human behavior, and it shines in computer science.