Maryland State Police Arrest Gambrils Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

Maryland State Police arrested a man Monday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.





Catalino Lopez Cordova, 42, of Gambrills, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.





According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Thursday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old male. Lopez Cordova initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.





The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Hanover, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Lopez Cordova arrived at that location at about 5:20 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from Anne Arundel County Police, arrested the suspect at the scene.

