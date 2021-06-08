Magnepan LRS planar quasi-ribbon-type dipole loudspeaker
In a world where many loudspeaker manufacturers offer products based on the ‘very high performance = very high prices’ formula, the US-based firm Magnepan builds speakers that prove sophisticated performance can be surprisingly affordable. Magnepan’s primary loudspeaker range—comprising the 30.7, 20.7, 3.7i, 1.7i, .7 and the newest addition the family, the LRS—is always keenly priced, but even by Magnepan’s standards we were taken aback by the value of the LRS. Magnepan’s speakers aim to deliver best-in-class sonic value for money at each of their respective price points, which means they inevitably will be compared to competing speakers selling for two or more times their prices. Frankly, Magnepan would have it no other way since value-orientated engineering is part of the company’s DNA. As a result, I think the firm rather likes to be cast in the role of David in a world of audio Goliaths (giants beware!).www.hifiplus.com