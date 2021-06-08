Magnepan LRS planar quasi-ribbon-type dipole loudspeaker

I have never heard a bad ProAc speaker, and over the years, I have enjoyed them in many systems in many listening rooms. The K1 is the smallest of the K range, where the prefix refers to the Kevlar bass/mid drivers found in all models. The relatively recent K1 is the only stand-mount and follows a classic and traditional design model, proving itself over the years. The final success of the design always comes down to the implementation of the elements. Cabinet, drivers, crossover and stand, in equal order of importance. Get it right, and you can have a giant killer on your hands. I have heard so many systems that included various three or even four-way floorstanders that, in my opinion, would have been far more enjoyable if a high-quality two-way stand-mount replaced them. It seems that the promise of copious amounts of bass is just too hard to resist because a manufacturer told me recently that their market research informs them that floorstanders are what the audio buying public want.