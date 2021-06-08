Alexandria Police Department Task Force Delivers Unprecedented Results In Shots Fired & Shootings Investigations

For Immediate Release: June 8, 2021

The Alexandria Police Department has made tremendous strides in combatting the shots fired and shooting incidents that spiked in late 2020.

A task force of dedicated detectives and investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division has taken an unprecedented number of firearms off the streets and held accountable the criminals in possession of them. Since October 2020, the task force has confiscated 39 firearms (handguns and rifles), made more than 35 arrests, and executed over 195 search warrants on people, homes, phones, and vehicles.

Two subjects were arrested in connection with a shooting incident on S. 28th Street on September 13, 2020. Some of the firearms recovered by the task force were ghost guns. A ghost gun is an unregulated, privately made firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers that anyone can buy or build without a background check.

“This task force committed their time, energy and resources to making our community safe by getting dangerous weapons and people off the streets,” said Chief Michael Brown. “I commend their hard work and dedication to achieve these incredible results.”

The task force continues to actively investigate the cases which led to its creation in October 2020. To avoid jeopardizing these active investigations, the Police Department cannot release additional details to the public at this time.

There have been 18 confirmed shots fired cases through the end of May 2021. In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 11 shots fired cases in the same period. There were 18 confirmed shots fired cases through the end of May 2019. The Police Department will remain vigilant and work to combat these incidents as we head into the summer.

Residents who see or hear gunfire are urged to call or text 911 immediately. Information may be provided anonymously. The Police Department takes every report very seriously and promptly investigates each one.

For media inquiries only, contact Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer, at amanda.paga@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

