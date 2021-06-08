Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City Update 1.20 Adds Matchmaking Changes And Bug Fixes

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts has revealed some of the features that Knockout City update 1.20 will bring to the table, including fixes to matchmaking and more. Knockout City 1.20 will be released ‘in the coming days,’ and here’s what you can expect. You can read our Knockout City review here. We’ve made...

www.psu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#The Bug#Sound Design#Electronic Arts#Knockout City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

343 Reveals New Firefight Matchmaking Changes For Halo: MCC

Although we're expecting to see more of Halo Infinite at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase next week on 13th June, 343 Industries is still busy improving the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. With season seven on the horizon, 343's community guy Postums has now revealed some of the social matchmaking...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

New Pokemon Snap Bug Fix Update

Has just had an update that fixes a rather vexing bug…but what insight could this update have on the game overall? The update resolved a bug effecting one of the missions. Before, players performed the requirements necessary to complete Proud Warrior mission, it would still be listed as incomplete. This caused many players to become confused as to what they had done wrong. Luckily, this is now patched. So any players who were frustrated about this specific mission, feel free to go back and try it again!
FIFAThe Guardian

PowerWash Simulator; Knockout City review – let us spray

A few years ago, on a disorientatingly out-of-character whim, I hired an industrial jet-wash. What, precisely, I needed to clean so urgently, or indeed so extravagantly, now escapes me but the experience left an indelible impression. I can still feel the forceful pushback of the stream, the pizza-slice-shaped splay of the jet, and the delicious way the sweep of high-speed water left a pristine swipe on the patio stone. Everything the jet-wash touched was brightly restored, as if the stream contained not mere water, but a kind of time-travel serum. I had the machine for the entire weekend, and became absolutely carried away, until I was sweeping Yangtzes of filthy run-off water into the road, my clothes covered in decades of loosened sediment. I felt unduly proud of my restorative busywork until a pair of teenagers passed. Nodding in my direction, one remarked to the other: “Now that is a shit job.”
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Knockout City 4v4 Mode: What is it and How Does it Work?

Knockout City has been the internet's favorite fast-paced dodgeball game, and those trying play with all of their friends are wondering what the 4v4 mode is all about and how it works. Knockout City 4v4 Mode: What is it and How Does it Work?. Fortunately, the 4v4 mode, "Ball-Up Brawl,"...
Video GamesKotaku

Knockout City Doesn’t Show Your Overall Stats, Which Is A Bummer

Last week, Kotaku’s Zack Zweizen and I teamed up for a few rounds of Knockout City. I played fairly well. Zack, on the other hand, crushed it, even ending one match with a jaw-dropping positive-15 KD. Sadly, save for the screenshots we both snapped in shock after the fact, there’s no way to tangibly commemorate bragging rights in Knockout City. The game doesn’t currently offer a permanent way to track your stats.
Video Gamesplayer.one

KurtzPel June 9 Update: Beta Improvements, Bug Fixes, and More

KurtzPel recently received a new update that made some changes in the beta mode and also fixed tons of bugs in the live version. The developers have implemented a ping system for the beta version to allow teammates to be in sync with each other. Additionally, the spectator system lets players spectate living teammates, which makes the game more fun to watch after death.
FIFAPosted by
Front Office Sports

EA’s “Knockout City” The Next Big Thing?

Electronic Arts has turned a recreational classic into a lucrative new venture. “Knockout City,” a team-based dodgeball video game, appears to be the next big hit for the game publisher. The title has already amassed 5 million active players since its May 21 release. It’s available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox,...
Video GamesKotaku

Knockout City’s Best-Dressed Players Are Also Its Scariest

We often fear powerful things, because we can’t control them. A giant, unstoppable bear. A deadly bomb. An unfeeling, AI-controlled drone with missiles. Or even, a player wearing some sick threads in an online video game, indicating they’ve been playing longer than you and will likely kick your ass. Knockout...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Knockout City With 5 Million Players

Electronic Arts announced that Knockout City, the online action game inspired by the classic knockout has attracted 5 million users. Over two weeks ago Knockout City, an online action game inspired by classic knockout, hit the market. As it turns out, the title turned out to be a success and has attracted 5 million players since its release. The information was provided by the game's publisher - Electronic Arts.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Sector's Edge v1.3.6a: New Features, Bug Fixes, and More

Sector's Edge recently got a new update that fixed tons of bugs and added some new features. Players can finally invite other players using Discord’s invite system, which is pretty convenient. This reduces the amount of time taken to invite other players. But to accept an invite, players must have to run the game at least once with Discord enabled for the client to recognize it.
Apparelgamepur.com

How to hack a new outfit style in Knockout City

Knockout City is quickly becoming a fan favorite title and has already amassed over 5,000,000 unique players across all platforms. Apart from its casual fun gameplay and catchy soundtracks, one of its major appeals is the funky cosmetics available in the game. There are a plethora of outfits that players can unlock, each bringing a unique flavor to the table. Furthermore, each outfit comes with three additional styles that players can “hack,” or unlock, to acquire.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

Qt 6.1.1 Released With 150+ Bug Fixes

Following last month's release of Qt 6.1, the first point release of this latest Qt6 stable series is now available. Qt 6.1.1 was issued on Monday with more than 150 bug fixes. This is just the first of at least two more planned point releases until Qt 6.2 LTS is ready for introduction. Qt 6.2 just entered its feature freeze and going through the release dance for planned release at the end of September.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun update fixes a number of bugs

The first update for fast-paced FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun is now available on PC, with a console release to follow. According to the patch notes, this update improves dialogue sound mixing, adds in a few missing FXs, and reworks aim assist when switching to iron sights on a gamepad. In addition, bugs relating to a progression blocker in the tutorial, an offset in aiming alignment, and the invert camera setting not applying to the wheel selection have been fixed. Read the full patch notes below: