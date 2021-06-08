Knockout City Update 1.20 Adds Matchmaking Changes And Bug Fixes

A few years ago, on a disorientatingly out-of-character whim, I hired an industrial jet-wash. What, precisely, I needed to clean so urgently, or indeed so extravagantly, now escapes me but the experience left an indelible impression. I can still feel the forceful pushback of the stream, the pizza-slice-shaped splay of the jet, and the delicious way the sweep of high-speed water left a pristine swipe on the patio stone. Everything the jet-wash touched was brightly restored, as if the stream contained not mere water, but a kind of time-travel serum. I had the machine for the entire weekend, and became absolutely carried away, until I was sweeping Yangtzes of filthy run-off water into the road, my clothes covered in decades of loosened sediment. I felt unduly proud of my restorative busywork until a pair of teenagers passed. Nodding in my direction, one remarked to the other: “Now that is a shit job.”