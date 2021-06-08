Cancel
Deep mines in Sweden considered microbial graveyards

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgneous rocks have been hosting microbial life for millennia, a new paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment reveals. In the study, an international team of researchers shares findings of fossils of microorganisms of prokaryotic and eukaryotic origin found in the igneous crust in a large number of deep mines in Sweden and Norway. Normally, fossils are thought of as exclusive features of sedimentary rocks.

www.mining.com
#Mining#Graveyards#Abandoned Mines#Fossils#The Linn Us University#Fennoscandian
