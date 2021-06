Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.