WASHINGTON — In September, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, sat down with The Washington Times — known amongst the cognoscenti as the Good Times — and made me wish he had never left the House of Representatives. Everything he said made perfect sense, including, I presume, an “Excuse me” or two when he sneezed. It is hay fever season, after all. He began by saying that Republicans are facing an election season that they cannot afford “to blow.” It is “a once-in-a-generation campaign opportunity to tag all congressional Democrats as ‘big government socialists.’” And he pointed to their support for President Joe Biden’s “$3.5 trillion social welfare spending package” and quickly added “$3 trillion in taxes.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO