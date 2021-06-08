Cancel
Health

Washington State now Allowing Free Pot in Exchange for Getting Vaccinated

Big Country News
Big Country News
 11 days ago
OLYMPIA - In an effort to support COVID-19 vaccinations, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has announced that it will provide a temporary allowance to state licensed cannabis retailers to provide one marijuana joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic. The agency says...

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

