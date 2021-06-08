AAUW installs officers
CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met for dinner at the Pickaway Gold Club on May 25. Evan Debo, communication director for Circleville Public Schools, spoke about the ways the schools met the challenge of the pandemic. They provided meals, helped families establish online learning and communicated with families to help with their needs. Circleville Schools will provide in-person and online learning for the 2021-22 school year.