Do you know the conflict of being torn between two completely contradicting feelings? That “when will I grow up” phrase we say confidently and repeatedly as children, slowly turns into “when did this happen?,” coupled with a few tears and a massive fear from adulthood. Because you know, adulthood life is no picnic, and surely comes with a batch of uncalled for responsibilities. Yet, growth and maturity is the reason we’ve come to the world, right? That’s why as much as we can sometimes hate that we’re getting older, with more burdens to carry on our shoulders, we can’t deny as well that growing up shapes our personalities, and makes the world leaders we see changing the world.