Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Expecting Second Child Together

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than two weeks after their wedding, Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have even more big news to share: They're expecting their second child together. Allen and Alexis announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday night (June 7). She shared a few photos, while Allen opted for a humorous movie scene montage. Both posts end with the same photo of a list of names on a piece of paper: Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen, with a heart below it.

