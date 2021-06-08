Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Expecting Second Child Together
Less than two weeks after their wedding, Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis have even more big news to share: They're expecting their second child together. Allen and Alexis announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday night (June 7). She shared a few photos, while Allen opted for a humorous movie scene montage. Both posts end with the same photo of a list of names on a piece of paper: Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen, with a heart below it.minnesotasnewcountry.com