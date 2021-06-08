Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton to Host July 4 Community Fireworks Display

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
The City of Carrollton will host a fireworks show over Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road) on Sunday, July 4 after sunset at approximately 9:30 p.m. The 15-minute display for the surrounding community has received a great response the last few years – even as it was rescheduled for Veterans Day in 2020. But the show returns to celebrate Independence Day this year and is sure to entertain yet again. Should the ever-changing Texas weather present a problem, a rainout date of Monday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. has been scheduled.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

