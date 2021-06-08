Carrollton to Host July 4 Community Fireworks Display

Born in 1902, Juanita Craft was an American civil rights activist, politician, and an icon, best known for her tireless efforts advocating for racial justice and equality. Not only did Craft demand rights for Black citizens, but for all minorities – the poor, the sick, the young, and the elderly. Craft’s work was instrumental to the civil rights movement, particularly in Dallas. For the 60 years Craft lived in Dallas, she left her mark on the city through her determination, generosity, and love for all mankind.