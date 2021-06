Metallica have just announced seven European festivals they will be appearing at in 2022. "We have waited far too long to say these words – we’re getting back out there and are finally announcing our return to Europe in 2022! Needless to say, we cannot wait to see all of you once again as our European ’Tallica Family will finally have a chance to reunite in June and July of next year," said the band in a statement on their website where they unveiled next year's festival stops.