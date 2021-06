The Halifax Board of Selectmen met in-person on July 8 during a meeting that had both a packed house and a packed agenda. The first appointment for one of the three open spots on the Finance Committee was with Michael Bennett. Andrews began by asking Bennett if he was aware of the time commitment that he stated was from January to May. Bennett, who said he has lived in town for 13 years, said he has worked 40 years in the IT industry. “The last twenty, maybe even a little more, as a manager responsible for developing budgets, managing budgets, and dealing with changes to those budgets,” Bennett explained.