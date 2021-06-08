Osprey – Trinity River

Village of Poquott trustee Jeff Koppelson knew he wanted to get one more thing done before he stepped down from office. Koppelson, who decided not to run this year after six years in office, said since he began his first term as trustee, he has wanted to do some work at Walnut Beach. The task is almost completed and now ospreys have a potential new home at the top of a utility pole that once hosted a dead wire.