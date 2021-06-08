Osprey – Trinity River

Luxury Oak Cliff 2 BR 3 BA townhouse on the Trinity River with million-dollar Dallas Skyline views! Easy access to Downtown and Bishop Arts on nearby Dallas Street Car. Home has high end finishes throughout, 10-11' ceilings, 8' windows, bamboo floors, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counters, marble backsplash, stainless appliances ,36 in Jenn-Air gas cooktop and vent, built in microwave and electric oven. 3rd floor Owners Suite with space for sitting area, office, or work out area. Owners bath has separate tub and dual WI shower, WI closet. Large balcony with gas for your grill. Fenced backyard has artificial turf and sprinklers for pet cleanup. Close knit gated community with low HOA fees.