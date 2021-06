We have almost made it; we are only about two weeks away from summer. The 2020-2021 school year has certainly been one for the history books. I began my career in a small community in Northern Alberta in 1993; all my lesson plans were written with paper and pen. I wonder what changes I would have noticed in education had Marty McFly flown me to 2019. I know I would have been surprised by the significant advancements in, access to, and use of technology in the classroom. I definitely know I would have been wondering why no one was wearing comfy, multicolored track suits. It is likely that I would have found more similarities than differences, witnessing kids still learning in classrooms and teachers leading after school activities.