Amy Got Attacked By A Bird While Walking

987thebull.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article@RadioAmy loves birds but after this she may have to be a little more cautious around her bird friends! 🐦 pic.twitter.com/C8Wf4F6oRL. Amy’s latest hobby has been anything involving birds. She has new bird feeders in her backyard, she has a bird caller, she has a bird identification book and even finds specific food that will lure certain birds to her yard so that she can see them in person. The hobby has spun into “Amy’s Bird Minute” on The Bobby Bones Show where Amy shares a bird story for only one minute a day. This segment was meant to stop her from talking about birds all the time.

www.987thebull.com
