Fortnite Season 9 is definitely not close, and it might be a tad early to be talking about the map for the new season. Although, while the excitement of Season 8 is still abuzz, there’s already a lot to chew on for Fortnite’s new Season 9 from various sources. A new season will bring with it the usual batch of new content with big map changes, and new mechanics in the form of weapon crafting and other inclusions. A new season means map changes, a new battle pass, and much more alongside. We take a look at Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaked map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO