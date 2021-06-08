Fireworks and the visitors authority: Here are the facts (Opinion)

The 4th of July is almost here, the official summer holiday, trips to the beach, the mountains, bar b q’s, picnics, pool parties, and let us not forget another sure sign that summer is here, the arrival of the traveling ice cream truck. How will you be celebrating? Will you travel by car – bus – train – or plane? Maybe you will stay closer to home spending the holiday in a local park or community swimming pool. What will the activities of the day be? Fishing, baseball, horse shoes, bad mitten? Will you be flipping burgers and hot dogs on a grill and sipping a cold beverage? Maybe later as the sun goes down you will go to see the fireworks display in your neighborhood, or perhaps you have your own display in mind. Sparklers, fire crackers, roman candles, rockets, and other explosive celebratory devices.