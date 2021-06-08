Cancel
Middle East

Netanyahu’s Likely Departure Is Not Easing the Fears of Palestinians

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, I used to be working in my backyard, in Ramallah, in the West Bank, once I heard capturing close to my house. Fear gripped me. My first thought was that the settlers from one of the three main settlements perched on the surrounding hills—Beit El, Dolev and Psagot—had attacked. Days earlier, my nephew had known as and mentioned that mates of his had been shot at by the settlers in a close-by valley, the place I’m fond of climbing. He warned me to not go. Minutes later, I heard one other spherical of photographs—this time even nearer to my home. I went inside, sure that armed settlers had been marching by Ramallah’s streets, firing at civilians. Later, I discovered that the capturing was from Palestinians who had been celebrating Hamas’s declare of victory.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Palestine
