Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

EasyFi Network Adds Insurance and Security Partners to Further Strengthen its Offering

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeFi protocol EasyFi is wanting to bounce again in a significant manner. After a difficult begin to the 12 months, the EasyFi crew has accomplished a tough fork and launched an in depth interim compensation plan and reinstatement plan. Built on the spine of permission-less networks and automated sensible contracts, the newest information for EasyFi bodes properly for future progress.

www.overpassesforamerica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Insurance Coverage#Swimming Pools#Defi#Tidal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Ethereum
Related
TechnologyComputerworld

IT Security Alert for Insurers

Today more than ever before, insurers must drive efficiencies through increasing digitization and the automation of manual processes, such as claims and billing, in ways that also improves customer engagement, with an increased focus on cost optimization. View this checklist to learn more.
Computerstechbargains.com

Network Security Strategies eBook for Free

TradePub and Packt is offering the Network Security Strategies eBook for Free (Exp 6/9). This is a $27.99 value. You simply need to fill out a short form and provide your email to get this offer. Digitally downloaded to your inbox. By the end of this network security book, you'll...
Electronicsiotforall.com

nect WORLD Partners With Truphone to Bring eSIM Technology to Its Offering

Truphone announces its partnership with nect WORLD — bringing state-of-the-art eSIM technology to its new nect MODEM product using built-in M2M eSIM chips and Truphone’s connectivity solution: Truphone Connect. nect MODEM is nect WORLD’s solution for providing its customers with portable wireless internet. With nect MODEM, users get an all-in-one...
ComputersGovLoop

Strengthen Application Login Security With Analytics

Users need to be able to access all the applications they require on agency networks. It’s security’s job to make sure the right people are logging on. While security staff is tasked with keeping these applications safe, it can’t be at the expense of accessibility. An easy login experience for users is essential for productivity.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

VIAVI expands capabilities for ONMS to enable further network intelligence in fiber environments

VIAVI Solutions introduced multiple new capabilities for the Optical Network Monitoring Solutions (ONMS) family of remote test and monitoring solutions. The new capabilities enable further network intelligence in fiber environments that form the foundation of high-speed core, metro ring networks as well as access applications in passive optical network (PON), 5G and data center networks.
Cell Phonescoinnewsspan.com

OKEx Partners with Polygon, Strengthening DeFi Capabilities

To make an investor’s cryptocurrency trading venture a smooth sailing process, OKEx and Polygon have recently consolidated their capabilities. Before this unification of cryptocurrency firms, the OKEx clientele went through a robust and rigorous process to withdraw crypto reserves from the exchange platform into their crypto wallet and, from that process, to move ahead to the PoS chain of Polygon.
BusinessBusiness Wire

Ledger completes a $380 million Series C fundraising valuing the company at more than $1.5 billion, to strengthen its position as the leading secure gateway to digital assets

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ledger, the leading secure gateway for digital assets, today announced a $380 million Series C round, led by 10T Holdings, with strong support from existing investors including Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, DCG, Korelya Capital, and Wicklow Capital and other newcomers including Tekne Capital, Uphold Ventures, Felix Capital, Inherent, Financière Agache (Groupe Arnault), and iAngels Technologies. The Series C fundraising means that Ledger has an implied valuation of more than $1.5 billion, marking its rapid and accelerating growth.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Siren partners with SECTION6 to strengthen its presence in the APAC region

Siren announced a new partnership agreement with Auckland-based SECTION6, a consultancy which specialises in optimising the delivery and operation of critical IT solutions built around enterprise-class open source technologies, with a strong focus on automation, standardisation, and continuous deployment. Other notable SECTION6 partners include Elastic (an OEM Siren partner), Red Hat, Sonatype, Microsoft, EnterpriseDB, and Cloudera.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Associated Press

Apollo Insurance Partners With Virtual Gurus to Offer Their Members Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2021-- Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Virtual Gurus to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to their client base of over 4,000 across Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
Softwaremartechseries.com

dotCMS Reimagines Content Performance, Strengthens its NoCode Offering and Sets the Pace for 2021

DotCMS continues to move quickly on many fronts and prioritizes the enhancement of its NoCode/Low-Code experience. Thus, helping customers minimize time-to-value and time-to-market for their teams. Today dotCMS, the leading enterprise open-source hybrid CMS, announced a redesign and new product capabilities that simplify the user experience. The new features deliver...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Bayshore Networks expands its Security Gateway portfolio with the release of NetWall 10GB USG

Bayshore Networks announced an expansion of its NetWall family of Security Gateways with the immediate release of NetWall 10GB USG – Unilateral Security Gateway. NetWall 10BG USG for IT and OT is a high-speed hardware and software solution that creates a secure network segment when installed, shielding and isolating critical assets and sensitive networks from cyberattacks and misuse.
Softwareinforisktoday.com

How Security Automation is Strengthening Defenses

Security automation is going to be key for organizations to proactively protect themselves and also investigate incidents. Automation can now encompass everything from managing threat intelligence to vulnerability management, firewall management to account monitoring to penetration testing, says Ty Miller, founder and managing director of Threat Intelligence, a Sydney-based consultancy.
Economychannele2e.com

Coalition Partners with Intuit to Offer Cyber Insurance for SMBs

Cyber insurance and security company Coalition announced a new relationship with Intuit that enables QuickBooks customers to access comprehensive cyber insurance coverage to protect their businesses against ransomware, phishing and other cybersecurity threats, according to a statement from the companies. Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of...
Technologyaithority.com

New Email Intelligence Solution Helps Insurers Strengthen Online Fraud Protection

Lexisnexis Emailage Uses Patented Analytics to Verify Identities; 42% Of Transactions Flagged Turned Out to Be Fraudulent. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, announced the U.S. availability of LexisNexis Emailage for the insurance market. Emailage is a powerful risk assessment solution driven by email intelligence to help verify and assess risk on email addresses and helps in preventing insurance fraud. LexisNexis Emailage helps insurance companies to elevate the consumer experience, minimize risk, approve transactions, and identify fraud tactics more effectively across lines of business.
TrafficAutomotive Industries Online

Karhoo, the B2B marketplace platform for mobility is increasing its leading position on the market with a bigger network of dispatch solution provider partners for the taxi and PHV industry

The mobility market is only at the very beginning of its digital transformation, perfectly illustrated through the development of the “technological catalyst” Karhoo, a startup funded by the Renault Group. Karhoo is an aggregator of mobility solutions; its platform connects PHV and taxi fleets across the world with customers of...
BusinessTraders Magazine

Valantic FSA Strengthens Its International Expansion

ANDY BROWNING JOINS AS HEAD OF ELECTRONIC TRADING AS VALANTIC FSA ACCELERATES THE ROLL OUT OF ITS NEXT GENERATION ELECTRONIC WORKFLOW SOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTRONIC TRADING COMMUNITY. LONDON, UK and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — June 10th, 2021. valantic FSA provides a unique approach to the deployment of electronic trading...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

C Spire Offers Wireless Emergency Alerts On Its Mobile Network

JACKSON, Miss., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season this month, C Spire is reminding consumers that they can receive free, location-based notifications on capable mobile phones under a national public safety warning system designed to alert consumers during emergencies. "With WEA, warnings...
Technologymartechseries.com

Sherweb Partners With LogMeIn, Adds LastPass to Its Expanding Cloud Marketplace

Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today it is joining forces with LogMeIn to offer its partners LastPass, an industry leading password management solution. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Julie Réali, Director of Programmatic Partnerships at Dailymotion. “When 80 percent of breaches involve weak or stolen passwords and 28...