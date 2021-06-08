EasyFi Network Adds Insurance and Security Partners to Further Strengthen its Offering
DeFi protocol EasyFi is wanting to bounce again in a significant manner. After a difficult begin to the 12 months, the EasyFi crew has accomplished a tough fork and launched an in depth interim compensation plan and reinstatement plan. Built on the spine of permission-less networks and automated sensible contracts, the newest information for EasyFi bodes properly for future progress.