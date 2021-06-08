Flash Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 807 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sheridan, White Hall, Redfield, Altheimer, Humphrey, Prattsville, Almyra, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Warbritton, Hensley Island, Dogwood, Jenkins Ferry State Park, Wabbaseka, Sherrill, Pastoria, Dexter, Wright, Lock and Dam 5 Park, Samples and Tucker. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED