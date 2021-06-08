Amy Got Attacked By A Bird While Walking

June is the month when almost all species of birds are in some stage of nesting. That means that the birds are settled into their preferred nesting habitats. So, with migration over, whatever birds are present at this time are likely to nest in our region. There are always some exceptions. For example, we have had some pine siskins hanging around which will migrate back north very soon. You also may see loons on some local lakes which will migrate north or to the Adirondacks. Sometimes a couple stay here all summer but those are likely immatures that are not nesting.