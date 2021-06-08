Cancel
Animals

Amy Got Attacked By A Bird While Walking

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 11 days ago
Amy's latest hobby has been anything involving birds. She has new bird feeders in her backyard, she has a bird caller, she has a bird identification book and even finds specific food that will lure certain birds to her yard so that she can see them in person. The hobby has spun into "Amy's Bird Minute" on The Bobby Bones Show where Amy shares a bird story for only one minute a day. This segment was meant to stop her from talking about birds all the time.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

Bobby Bones
The Bobby Bones Show

The Show Got Hobbies From Other Show Members They Have To Do For A Week

Amy's new bird hobby has sparked a fun segment on The Bobby Bones Show called "Hobby In A Hat." All of the show members put one of their hobbies in a hat drawing for another show member to draw it out and give it a try for a full week. Bobby put in his hobby of listening to an Arkansas Razorback podcast, Amy put in her hobby of bird watching, Lunchbox put in his hobby of watching Teen Mom, Eddie put in his hobby of diamond art, Morgan put in her hobby of boxing, and Raymundo put in his hobby of watching The Weather Channel.
