Every summer my kids beg to go to Hurricane Harbor Rockford, then when we get there they are a little nervous and/or intimidated. It's not that they don't think Hurricane Harbor Rockford is awesome, it's just that the rides are "too big and scary" for them and the wave pool can get a little too busy for their swimming comfort level, and of course they are WAY to cool for the baby pool. So....our trips to Hurricane Harbor usually involve endless trips on the lazy river, which is totally fine with me!