Ironclad Announces State of Digital Contracting Summit for Makers
Summit to help businesses adopt a “maker mindset” in digital contracting and share knowledge from top legal innovators. San Francisco, CA, June 8, 2021 — Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today announced the agenda and speakers for its State of Digital Contracting (SDC) Summer. The quarterly summit takes place on June 17th at 1 pm ET. This free one-hour event offers hands-on demos, insights from leaders in the legal industry, the latest news from Ironclad and a keynote from Ironclad’s new Chief Community Officer, Mary O’Carroll.devops.com