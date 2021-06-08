Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ironclad Announces State of Digital Contracting Summit for Makers

By Veronica Haggar
devops.com
 11 days ago

Summit to help businesses adopt a “maker mindset” in digital contracting and share knowledge from top legal innovators. San Francisco, CA, June 8, 2021 — Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today announced the agenda and speakers for its State of Digital Contracting (SDC) Summer. The quarterly summit takes place on June 17th at 1 pm ET. This free one-hour event offers hands-on demos, insights from leaders in the legal industry, the latest news from Ironclad and a keynote from Ironclad’s new Chief Community Officer, Mary O’Carroll.

devops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloc#About Ironclad Ironclad#Staples#Mastercard#Nda#Accel#Y Combinator#Sequoia#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Economymartechseries.com

Ironclad Launches New Ironclad Community 2.0

New network and resource platform dedicated to digital contracting unveiled at State of Digital Contracting Summit. Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today unveiled the new Ironclad Community 2.0 at its State of Digital Contracting Summer summit. The new community focused on digital contracting will be led by Ironclad’s new Chief Community Officer, Mary O’Carroll.
Worldgetnews.info

Digital Media Experts at Popiwork Support Malaysian Entrepreneurs with Upcoming Marketing Summit

18 June, 2021 – Selangor, Malaysia – Malaysia’s digital marketing experts at Popiwork are excited to participate at the highly anticipated eBizStart 2021 Summit this week. The online event comes as Popiwork increases efforts to provide high level expertise in online marketing, web design, and development solutions to local businesses. The company offers monthly subscriptions for those seeking graphic design solutions without the headache of a costly full time graphic designer. Popiwork clients receive honest, innovative, personalized services for all their digital marketing needs.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

JobNimbus Announces the JobNimbus Solutions Summit 2021

LEHI, Utah (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. JobNimbus has announced the dates and location of the JobNimbus Solutions Summit (JNSS) 2021 to be December 6-9, 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The exclusive event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos and will feature educational sessions to benefit contractors using the software.
Businessmartechseries.com

Rik Willard, Noted Advocate of Internet Privacy, Security and Digital Ethics, Joins Bubblr Advisory Board

Bubblr Inc., an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has appointed Rik Willard to the Bubblr Advisory Board, effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Clay Walton-House, Managing Director of Integrated Customer Loyalty Solutions…. Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Transportation InsurTech Announces Advisory Board

Advisors to guide InsurTech through future growth and opportunities. TranSharpe Solutions, LLC (“TranSharpe”) announced today the formation of its Advisory Board. These advisors will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company’s leadership team through its continued growth and development as a transportation InsurTech pioneer.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Wolters Kluwer To Host Three Expert Panels On The 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey And Legal Industry Transformation

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host three webinar panels corresponding with the release of the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic. The panels will feature thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer along with experts from some of the world's largest law firms, professional associations and consulting and research service providers to discuss insights from the independent survey from executive, corporate counsel and global perspectives.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Citi Trends Announces Black History Makers Winners

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) - Get Report, a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, today announced the grant winners of its Black History Makers program. In January 2021, CITIcares powered by...
PoliticsComputer Weekly

Scottish government awards digital identity platform contract to Scott Logic

The Scottish government has awarded a two-year contract to supplier software consultancy firm Scott Logic to develop a digital identity service. The project will see a suite of common platforms put in place across the Scottish public sector, introducing a single digital identity service for citizens. The aim is to...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

KT And NeuroSigma Announce Strategic Digital Health Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation and NeuroSigma, Inc. jointly announced signing of a memorandum of understanding, forming a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize, inside and outside of Korea, electronic therapies treating neurological and neuropsychological disorders, including ADHD, depression, and epilepsy. NeuroSigma is the developer of the Monarch eTNS System® , which uses non-invasive external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric indications, and is the first device-based, non-drug therapy approved by the FDA to treat pediatric ADHD. In addition, NeuroSigma plans to conduct additional trials for label expansion of the Monarch eTNS System in ADHD and pivotal trials for depression and epilepsy.
Politicstechwire.net

State Library Digital Strategy Could Inform Procurement

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s central reference and research repository for government staff and legislators has codified standards on digital preservation, in a document that could have bearing on future IT procurements.
Businessmarketo.com

Announcing the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards Finalists

At Adobe, we are always inspired by the ways our customers are transforming their businesses through groundbreaking digital experiences. Even though this past year presented many challenges, Adobe Experience Cloud customers continued to innovate and push digital boundaries, demonstrating how bringing together the right mix of creativity, content, and data can improve every experience.
Businessai-cio.com

State Street Launches Digital Division

State Street is launching State Street Digital, a new digital division that the financial services firm said will build on its current digital capabilities and expand to include cryptocurrency, central bank digital currency, blockchain, and tokenization. The new division will be helmed by Nadine Chakar, head of State Street Global...
Economycode42.com

Announcing Insider Risk Summit 2021

In 2020, Code42 – along with 10 co-sponsors, including Crowdstrike, Exabeam, Okta, Splunk and Sumo Logic – hosted the first annual Insider Risk Summit. It was a first of its kind, industry conference that honed in on really defining Insider Risk and bringing awareness to the scope of the problem. The conference also addressed the impact of Insider Risk on businesses as they managed fully-remote workforces reliant on cloud collaboration tools to maintain productivity in the wake of COVID-19.
Economymartechseries.com

Amplitude Announces $150 Million Round As Demand for Digital Optimization Surges

Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, today announced a $150 million Series F funding round, led by Sequoia Capital with participation from other existing investors GIC, Battery Ventures and IVP. This round brings Amplitude’s total funding to $336 million and increases its pre-money valuation to $4 billion. This round comes on the heels of Amplitude’s launch of the Digital Optimization System which is rapidly emerging as the industry standard for connecting digital product innovation to business outcomes.
Businessboatingindustry.com

Innovation Summit announces Brunswick CEO as speaker

David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation will speak at the Marine Industry Innovation Summit on September 9th, 2021. Foulkes, an industry leader known globally for his focus on innovation and creation of an ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared Access) strategy at Brunswick, will speak on how to implement innovation and highlight how those innovations are creating elevated experiences for the consumer.
BusinessAdWeek

Vice Digital Announces 2 Additions to Its Executive Team

Vice Digital Entertainment has announced two additions to its executive team. Matthew Schnipper is joining the Vice Digital as director, Vice Digital Entertainment. Schnipper has been Vice Digital’s acting editor in chief while Kate Lowenstein is on parental leave. He will continue to serve in that role until Lowenstein returns at the end of the month, and then he will transition into this new role.
Economywomenandhollywood.com

NYWIFT Announces Lineup for The Creative Industry Radically Reimagined Summit

NYWIFT has announced the full lineup for next week’s NYWIFT Summit: The Creative Industry Radically Reimagined. Set to take place June 22-25, the third annual virtual conference will welcome industry leaders such as WarnerMedia EVP Christy Haubegger, Time’s Up President and CEO Tina Tchen, and AMC Networks Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Aisha Thomas-Petit.