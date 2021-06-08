Ironclad Announces State of Digital Contracting Summit for Makers

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation and NeuroSigma, Inc. jointly announced signing of a memorandum of understanding, forming a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize, inside and outside of Korea, electronic therapies treating neurological and neuropsychological disorders, including ADHD, depression, and epilepsy. NeuroSigma is the developer of the Monarch eTNS System® , which uses non-invasive external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric indications, and is the first device-based, non-drug therapy approved by the FDA to treat pediatric ADHD. In addition, NeuroSigma plans to conduct additional trials for label expansion of the Monarch eTNS System in ADHD and pivotal trials for depression and epilepsy.