The stock price of CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) – one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies – increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to CAI International announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital. And under the terms of the merger agreement with MHC, MHC will acquire all of CAI’s outstanding and fully diluted common stock in an all-cash transaction for $56 per share — which represents a total equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of $104 million (par value) of preferred stock and $986 million of common stock equity value, assuming a fully-diluted share count of 17.6 million based on the treasury stock method, and an enterprise value of $2.9 billion, based on balance sheet information included in the company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of March 31, 2021.