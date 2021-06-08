Mass Effect Legendary Edition achievement tracking fixed

EA says that it has "resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies," including the three Paramour achievements (Paramour I, Paramour II, Paramour III) and achievements with kill count trackers. A previous update that rolled out last month was supposed to address some of the kill count tracking issues for achievements such as Recruit, Soldier, and Veteran, but it appears that didn't work for some players. Hopefully, this latest update fixes things for good.