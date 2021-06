Khabane Lame, a 21-year-old from the industrial town of Chivasso in northern Italy, lost his job as a factory worker in March 2020 during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He moved back into his family's modest apartment and despite his Senegalese father urging him to apply for other jobs, Lame decided to try his luck with something else: TikTok videos. Now, a little over a year later, the young man has become the fastest-growing content creator on the platform. With 76.8 million followers on the social media app and counting, he could soon become the most followed creator on the platform if he continues at this rate.