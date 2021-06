Cheap Trick played their first post-coronavirus concert on Saturday at the Foxwoods Casino’s Grand Theater in Mashantucket, Conn., with a little help from their sons. The 19-song performance included classic songs like “Dream Police,” “Surrender” and “I Want You to Want Me,” covers of the Beatles’ “Day Tripper” and Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” and several tracks off their new album In Another World, such as “The Summer Looks Good on You” and “Light Up the Fire.”