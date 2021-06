We are about to introduce you to the holy grail of desserts. It's a recipe that looks super impressive when served, but is actually — as its creator Jaime Shelbert told Mashed — "very easy." Meet the blackberry cobbler with pie crust on top. This sweet, tart, buttery take on pie without a bottom crust is perfect for a summer day according to Shelbert, who blogs at Wholly Nourished. She says her cobbler, which she enjoys making in the summer when the berries are in season in North America, is best served with vanilla ice cream. May we also suggest adding whipped cream?