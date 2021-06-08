VIP AUDIO 6/7 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Drew-Lashley contract signing, Baszler visits Alexa’s Playground and gets spooked, MVP makes pitch to Kofi, Charlotte & Ripley vs. Nikki & Asuka, Ricochet vs. Humberto (43 min)

In an interview with SI.com, Shayna Baszler commented on her transition from WWE NXT to the main roster and having to expand her character:. “I need to show that I can be counted on to nail whatever it is I’m being asked to do. It’s easy to be a badass tyrant like I was in NXT. I can totally fit that role. After establishing myself as that, it’s important to show I can cover a wide range of what professional wrestling is today. It’s like music. Some people like country, some like heavy metal. Not everything is for everyone, so I understand why some people roll their eyes when I do comedy. But I’m established as what I am. All it takes is one sentence from a promo delivered properly. I am a legitimate badass; that’s always there for me. I’m glad I can be on Raw and show a wider range.”