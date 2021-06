Live life in such a way that, when you pass away, journalists will have a hard time writing a concise lede about you. It's a pretty poignant quote to have spilled out from between my ears while staring at a blank text file earlier this week. But it's only on paper now because of two local icons whom our community — and the world, I suppose — recently lost. The marquis outside Arnolds Park Amusement Park tipped off our staff last week that Paul Hedberg had passed away, and before the weekend came we received the obituary information for June Goldman.