I look at what I have now, the joy today brings, but with that price came a greater sacrifice. One that hopefully they will never know what I truly went through. One where they will not know the pain I gave to so many. They could never understand the pressure I was under to protect our homeland or the rumors that were told. How I had to use the shadows as cover so I…we would not be seen. I had to take the final shot to change the course of history.