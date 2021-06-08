Elaine Bentz

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleElaine Bentz, 81, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Hospice Home of Hope of Fond du Lac. Elaine was born July 13, 1939 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Louis and Marie Becker Hammer. Elaine was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 30, 1959 she married Dick Bentz in Beaver Dam. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Elaine and Dick owned Bentz Shell Service in Waupun where she was the business bookkeeper. Elaine served on the Fire and Police Commission for the City of Waupun for several years. Elaine was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun. She and Dick enjoyed traveling together to many parts of the United States. Elaine enjoyed reading and was an avid puzzle maker, often having more than one puzzle going at a time.

