Four Random Facts Tuesday 6/8/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

Young MC’s real name is Marvin Young. He wrote this and also composed Tone Loc’s hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”. Flea from The Red hot Chili Peppers played bass on this song and appeared in the video, but he didn’t reap the rewards. He explained to Bass Player magazine: “I have a bitter taste in my mouth about that, because I feel as though I got ripped off. The bass line I wrote ended up being a major melody of the tune, and I felt I deserved songwriting credit and money because it was a #1 hit. They sold millions of records, and I got $200! Afterwards, my lawyer told them, ‘You should throw down Flea some cash,’ but the record company said, ‘We told him exactly what to play.’ No one was even in the room at the time but me and the engineer! It was ridiculous, but I learned from it.”