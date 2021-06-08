Cancel
Four Random Facts Tuesday 6/8/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

By Otis Day
101 WIXX
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. “Gone with the Wind” hit theaters on December 15th, 1939 . . . exactly four months after “The Wizard of Oz”, which premiered on August 15th, 1939. 2. The Jerry Seinfeld character dated 66 different women over the course of “Seinfeld”. Obviously, all of those relationships failed for different, and usually ridiculous, reasons.

Barry Manilow
Jerry Seinfeld
Bitcoin1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Monday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. In movies like “Selma” about Martin Luther King Jr., none of the speeches featured are real, because Steven Spielberg owns the movie rights to his life story and all of his actual speeches. The rights were purchased in 2009, and Spielberg apparently still has them, even though his MLK movie never got made.
TV & Videos101.9 KELO-FM

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Thursday, June 24th

Britney Spears pleaded with a court yesterday asking for her conservatorship to end – saying she wants her life back. She would like the freedom to marry her boyfriend and have a baby. Snoop Dog and Kevin Hart will do recaps of the Olympics on Peacock. Plus, Jerry Seinfeld is writing, directing AND starring in a new Netflix movie.
Indiahot1079fortwayne.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. “The Great Gatsby” was not a successful novel when it came out, and F. Scott Fitzgerald only earned $2,000 from the book. Eddie Van Halen did the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Throwback Track: Interesting Facts!

Young MC’s real name is Marvin Young. He wrote this and also composed Tone Loc’s hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”. Flea from The Red hot Chili Peppers played bass on this song and appeared in the video, but he didn’t reap the rewards. He explained to Bass Player magazine: “I have a bitter taste in my mouth about that, because I feel as though I got ripped off. The bass line I wrote ended up being a major melody of the tune, and I felt I deserved songwriting credit and money because it was a #1 hit. They sold millions of records, and I got $200! Afterwards, my lawyer told them, ‘You should throw down Flea some cash,’ but the record company said, ‘We told him exactly what to play.’ No one was even in the room at the time but me and the engineer! It was ridiculous, but I learned from it.”
Lifestylebaseballprospectus.com

The Fun Facts of 1986 Fleer

You'll never guess whose hobby is haircutting. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Moviescastleinsider.com

6 Facts about The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Disney Questions, Planning Tips and More from Disney Addicts for Disney Addicts. On June 21, 1996 – Disney would release what is arguably one of the most… intense of their Disney Animated lineup. The Hunchback of Notre Dame rocketed into theaters with the beloved Quasimodo, lovely Esmeralda, and sinister Frollo. Theres plenty to love about this film. The music is beautifully powerful, the story...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making a Movie About the Creation of the Pop Tart

Jerry Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in a new comedy based around the creation of the popular, mass-produced breakfast pastry, the Pop Tart, Variety reports. The film, which will be released on Netflix, boasts the fitting title: Unfrosted. Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. It’s...
Movieswfxb.com

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Movie

Jerry Seinfeld can make a joke about anything and apparently a movie as well. He’s set to star in and direct “Unfrosted,” a Pop-Tarts origin story. Seinfeld also co-wrote and will produce the Netflix film, inspired by one of his stand-up routines.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

DAYTIME EMMYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO REGIS PHILBIN, ALEX TREBEK AND LARRY KING: The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will pay tribute to late TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Deadline reports that Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues. CBS also announced the presenters for Friday’s (June 25th) award show including, Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore and Tamron Hall.
Movies963kklz.com

New Netflix Movie Coming From Jerry Seinfeld

It’s a movie about nothing! Jerry Seinfeld just announced that he’s writing, directing and starring in a new movie coming to Netflix. He hasn’t really involved himself so much in a feature film since the Bee Movie. Seinfeld has an existing relationship with Netflix and he pitched them an idea that he says came from the recent pandemic. Specifically, from how depressing the pandemic was. Seinfeld wanted to create a movie that was just pure silliness. Leave it to a comedian to try and lighten the mood in the room!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Posts Thought-Provoking Message About ‘Free Will’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen continues to remain active on social media even after his hit show “Last Man Standing” ended. “Last Man Standing” aired its final episode earlier this year, bringing about a few tears from fans and cast members. This includes Tim Allen who admits to having trouble saying goodbye to the show and his character, Mike Baxter. In previous interviews regarding the show, Allen says he relates more to Baxter than many of his previous characters. The sitcom revolved around Allen’s comedic chops as the driving force behind its nine seasons on air.
Entertainment1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Thursday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. “The Great Gatsby” was not a successful novel when it came out, and F. Scott Fitzgerald only earned $2,000 from the book. 2. Eddie Van Halen did the guitar solo Michael Jackson used on “Beat It” for FREE. He said, “I did it as a favor. I was a complete fool.” He added that he was NOT “used”, he agreed to it because that’s what he wanted to do.
California State1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Tuesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. Weezer’s first gig ever was in 1992 when they opened for Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar. 2. The whitest state in the U.S. is Maine. 93.1% of the population is White. Vermont is next, at 92.7%. Hawaii is the least white, at 21.7%.
NFL1069morefm.com

Five Random Facts for Wednesday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. The company that makes Swiss army knives is Victorinox. They’ve been in business since 1884, and they’ve never laid off an employee. 2. The movie “A Christmas Story” is based on some short stories that were originally published in “Playboy”. 3. One...