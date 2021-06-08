Quebecers 75+ can now move up their second dose appointments

As announced by Quebec Health Minister Chistian Dubé last week, the province is speeding up its vaccine rollout with the acceleration of second dose appointments. Anyone in Quebec who is over 75 and has received their first shot (of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine specifically) can move up their vaccination appointment today by visiting ClicSante.ca. Every weekday through June 23, a new age group (five years younger) will be able to do the same.