If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t put a price on personal health. Whether you’re fending off a contagious pathogen or trying to shed a few pounds, a fitness tracker offers personalized data to optimize your daily life. But any wearable these days can tell time, hound you with notifications and set alarms. The best fitness trackers provide the right information to help you improve your workouts, track your sleep or just sneak in a few more steps. We’ve had our hands on countless models over the years to find the ones that work (and the ones that don’t). Although no tracker perfectly records every metric, these ones offer consistent, reliable and advanced features.