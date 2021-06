A team of experts in the UK and New Zealand has been studying the health records of around 1.7 million people who have been given the AstraZeneca COVID19 shot. The team has found that the shot might be linked to an elevated risk of bleeding disorder that is at times associated with many common vaccines that are regularly given to children. However, the bleeding condition is treatable. Experts from Europe have said that the blood disorders are quite different from rare and life-threatening blood clotting issue that is combined with low platelets count. Experts from the UK and New Zealand have said that the findings of their study will not affect the health policies of the UK government or anywhere else to use the AstraZeneca shot in their vaccination plans. They have said that it is a safe and effective vaccine to prevent COVID19 disease. The company AstraZeneca and drug regulators have said that right now, they are just looking at the bleeding disorder cases and the findings have nothing to do with the efficiency of the shot. The officials of the company have said that around 500 million doses of their shot have been able to save the lives of nearly 100000 people so far. It proves that the safety of the shot is dominant. The results of the analysis have been released in the journal called Nature Medicine.