Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Bright Eyes Announce More Live Shows For 2021 Summer Tour

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 11 days ago

Bright Eyes have added eight dates to their Summer tour schedule. The beloved band will play their first shows since 2011 in support of their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott haven’t played a full show together since wrapping the tour for The People’s Key in Honolulu in November 2011. They were the musical guests on several late night TV shows last summer, recording at their Omaha studio for quarantine performances, their longest set being for NPR’s Tiny Desk.

www.iconvsicon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Conor Oberst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Eyes#Ct#Pop Culture#Dead Oceans#The People S Key#Npr#Ct#Bethlehem#Pa#Ma The Palladium#Raleigh#Nc Red Hat Amphitheater#Ga#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Manchester, WIrock947.com

Manchester Orchestra announces trio of headlining live shows

Manchester Orchestra has announced a trio of headlining live shows. The dates take place October 21 in New York City, November 19 in Atlanta and February 26 in Los Angeles. “To say we are excited to announce our return to the stage is a great understatement,” the band says. “We have missed this communal and unmatched experience. Thank you endlessly for hanging in there with us as we all sorted out our lives being turned upside down.”
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

John Fogerty announced for as first summer show at the Foellinger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Legendary rocker John Fogerty is coming to Foellinger Theatre for a performance on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.
Birmingham, ALtmpresale.com

Bright Eyes’s show in Birmingham, AL – pre-sale password

The Bright Eyes pre-sale password everyone has been waiting for is available for our members to use! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to acquire show tickets before the general public. Do not miss this wonderful date to see Bright Eyes’s show in Birmingham!. Here is what...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Harry Connick Jr announces 2021 summer outdoor tour

Harry Connick Jr. announces the Time To Play! Tour. Connick will be joined by his seven-piece band this summer as they celebrate a return to live performances. The concerts in outdoor venues will showcase his New Orleans influences featuring music from his vast musical catalog spanning a remarkable multi-decade career.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Awakening Events Announces Step Into The Light Tour with Newsboys, Mandisa, and MORE

Nashville, Tenn.—Awakening Events announces the Step Into The Light Tour. Headlined by Christian music veterans NEWSBOYS with special guests MANDISA, WE ARE MESSENGERS, CADE THOMPSON and ADAM AGEE, the 17-city trek will begin this October in Mississippi, with stops planned in the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Maryland and more, before wrapping November 20 in Longview, Texas.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SHINEDOWN Announces More Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

SHINEDOWN has announced new dates for its fall headlining tour, including stops in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; South Bend; New Orleans; Atlanta; Chattanooga; and North Augusta. The upcoming outing will also feature headlining festival appearances at Musikfest in Bethlehem; Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville; Pointfest in St. Louis; 98RockFest in Tampa; and Earthday Birthday in Orlando.
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

More Upstate NY concerts announced: Maroon 5, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bright Eyes

Live music continues to make a big comeback as more concerts have been announced this week in Upstate New York. Maroon 5 will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Sept. 1 and at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Sept. 13. Special guest Blackbear will open both shows, which were originally scheduled for last year with a different opening act (Meghan Trainor).
Musiczumic.com

Bright Eyes Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

While the concert industry was completely on hold during the COVID pandemic of 2020, Bright Eyes released their first album in over nine years, titled Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. This week, the indie rockers announced their first tour since 2011. The trio — Conor Oberst,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bright Eyes expand 2021 tour with Lucy Dacus (who has a new song)

Bright Eyes have added eight shows to their summer tour with Lucy Dacus, including new dates in Lewiston, NY on July 27, which is now the tour kickoff, as well as New Haven (which also has Japanese Breakfast on the bill), Charlottesville, Raleigh, Asheville, Atlanta, and Birmingham, AL. Previously announced shows include Bethlehem, PA, Worcester, MA and NYC's Forest Hills Stadium which also has Waxahatchee on the bill (tickets). Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.
MusicBham Now

Bright Eyes Concert

Zero Mile and Code-R Productions present Bright Eyes in concert, with Lucy Dacus, at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. The show is Sunday, August 8 and is for all ages. The doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. *Please note that Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark does...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kississippi announce summer tour w/ insignificant other

Kississippi, aka Zoe Reynolds, has a new album, Mood Ring, due out August 6 via Triple Crown, and now she's announced her first headlining tour supporting it. It includes a Brooklyn show on Elsewhere Rooftop on August 19 (tickets), as well as stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, and Philadelphia. Alabama indie-punks insignificant other open all shows, making for a great double bill. All dates are listed below.
Musicmxdwn.com

King Crimson Announces Summer 2021 Music Is Our Friend Tour Dates

King Crimson has announced their “Music Is Our Friend” North American Tour Dates for 2021. When King Crimson returns to action this July, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020.
Musicwnypapers.com

Goo Goo Dolls announce summer 2022 North American tour dates

Premiere live cover version of ‘Nothing Can Change You,’ latest single from forthcoming compilation album ‘Rarities’. On Friday, four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls announced North American tour dates for summer 2022. Set to kick off July 26 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
Musiciconvsicon.com

FAITH NO MORE Announce Trio of U.S. Headlining Shows

who recently announced performances at both Riot Fest (Sept. 18) and Knotfest (Sept. 25), have confirmed a trio of U.S. headlining performances:. September 16 – Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park. September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE. September 22 – Newport, KY — Ovation. The...
MusicJamBase

The String Cheese Incident Expands Summer Tour 2021 & Announces Austin Run

The String Cheese Incident added August shows in the Midwest and Southeast to their upcoming summer tour. SCI also confirmed a three-night stand in Austin scheduled for November. Up first for Cheese are their previously announced appearance at The Peach Music Festival on July 4 and a run through Colorado...
Las Vegas, NVwbnq.com

Bruno Mars Adds More Vegas Shows This Summer

If you’re hoping to get tickets to the Las Vegas Bruno Mars show this summer you’re in luck as more shows were just announced. All six of Mars’ live shows in July have sold out and now four more Park Theater shows have been announced. The new show dates are Friday, July 30th, Saturday, July 31st, Friday, August 13th, and Saturday, August 14th.
MusicEDMTunes

Madeon Announces First Headlining Live Shows Since Pandemic

Timing is a funny thing. Today, New York announced that it has lifted all COVID restrictions. Just a bit later, Madeon announces his biggest performance post-pandemic. On September 24th and 25th, at Terminal 5 in New York City, the French native will be headlining, not just one, but two performances! He explained that they are Good Faith Live performances. Undoubtedly, the shows are going to be something special.