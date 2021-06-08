Bright Eyes Announce More Live Shows For 2021 Summer Tour

Bright Eyes have added eight dates to their Summer tour schedule. The beloved band will play their first shows since 2011 in support of their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott haven’t played a full show together since wrapping the tour for The People’s Key in Honolulu in November 2011. They were the musical guests on several late night TV shows last summer, recording at their Omaha studio for quarantine performances, their longest set being for NPR’s Tiny Desk.