Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Rise of the Sustainable Real Estate Movement

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability and real estate are two words that don’t really go well together. People associate sustainability with trees and eco-friendly spaces, while real estate reminds us of urban sprawls and construction projects. While this is true, real estate developers are now taking critical measures in responding to the growing environmental crisis.

momblogsociety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Developers#Real Estate Development#Housing Market#The World Economic Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Realtors from The Cassina Group were recently recognized as some of the best in the nation. Four individuals and one team from Cassina were named to Real Trend’s 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, which recognizes the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Real Estatejioforme.com

The real word: why is there a contradiction in real estate appraisals?

Byron Magazine and Nicole White are two Connecticut agents who say every FridayReal words, “Inman’s weekly video column.. Last week, Byron and Nicole Housing Wire Articles It reported on racial discrimination in the appraisal industry and began talking about errors and contradictions in the appraisal process. This week, the duo...
Environmentjustmeans.com

The Net-Zero Sustainability Journey: An Executive Guide

Tweet This: For @SchneiderElectric, the company's capacity to innovate, R&D and investment decisions, global footprint, and commitments to #ESG issues are strong enough to matter to the wider economic and social ecosystems. https://bit.ly/3xqAZSD #netzero. In their ‘next normal’ trend analysis, McKinsey & Company reported that “All over the world, the...
Real Estatelawcrossing.com

Real Estate Secretary

Busy Suffolk Law Firm seeks an experienced real estate secretary or paralegal to handle real estate closings from pre-closing setup and contact initiation, opening new files, processing to funding and post-closing. Duties will also include assisting with incoming call and emails, while maintaining excellent client, realtor and lender relations. Ability to work in a fast paced environment while multi-tasking. Must have knowledge of ProForm/SoftPro software. Must have experience with Deed preparation. Ask about our benefits including health insurance, gym membership and 401k with percentage matching. Join our team today!
Real Estaterenfrewtoday.ca

Real Estate trends continue

Home sales through the Renfrew County Real Estate Board were up in May 2021 versus May of the previous year by 12 percent. On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled a record 1,149 units over the first five months of the year, up 74.1% from the same period in 2020.
Real Estatelawcrossing.com

Experienced Real Estate Attorney

Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP is a full service midtown Manhattan law firm of approximately 50 attorneys, which has served its clients’ complex litigation, corporate, real estate and tax needs for over 35 years. The firm takes pride in its sophistication, experience and ability to take on major engagements for its domestic and international clients while also maintaining a hands-on, personalized approach to all matters. The firm’s clients include a broad array of corporations (including many well-known and Fortune 500), entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals, many of whom have been with the firm for decades.
MLSremindermedia.com

How to Invest in Real Estate as a Real Estate Agent

For many real estate agents, there’s a desire to move beyond the transactional and build a real estate business focused on long-term financial growth and stability. By investing in real estate, either in your local market or in desirable markets around the country, you can create a portfolio of properties that grow in value through improvements and appreciation while providing ongoing cash flow month after month.
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lori Rose and Randy Thunfors of Stone House Properties offer a charming downtown home with rental income, overlooking the river. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Ones to Watch: Real Estate

Rickey Bolton Jr. is a realtor with Delisha Boyd LLC. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolton closed nearly $4 million in real estate sales. He was awarded the Delisha Boyd, LLC Rising Star Award for 2020 and is already on target to more than double his sales in 2021.
Minoritieswshu.org

C19: Racism In Real Estate

A new report recommends undercover testing of real estate agents in Suffolk. Also, increasing transparency at LIPA, banning flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut fails, and the state says ‘yes’ to pot.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Sale of real estate property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 16.06.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and ECOBIRCH AS concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was located at Niidu 11 in PÃ¤rnu with a size of 8 874 m2. The sale price of the property was 205 000 EUR (VAT not included).
Real Estatewindowstill.com

The History of Real Estate Photography

Since technology is ever-changing, it should come as no surprise that the real estate market is, and always has been adapting to this growth. Let’s face it, today, the vast majority of people find their listings online! Most potential buyers browse through real estate search engines while looking at the photos and property descriptions before making the trip to see it in person.
Bakersfield, CAbitchute.com

Pacific Gold Real Estate

Pacific Gold Real Estate is a team of cash home buyers in Bakersfield CA. We buy homes fast and help sellers solve their real estate challenges. Let’s cover the process of getting cash for your house in more detail so that you know what to expect. 619 Calle Del Sol...
Real Estateitechpost.com

Real Estate: Game-Changing Technology in the Real Estate Market

Modern technological advances move the world in directions most people couldn't have fathomed even 50 years ago. Today, integrated technology is present in nearly every industry, including real estate. Let's face it, if you're not up to date on the latest technological trends, you run the risk of falling behind...
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Commercial Real Estate Availabilities

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AVAILABILITIES CBRE is pleased to present the following New Hampshire availabilities. With the broadest platform of commercial real estate services in the industry and transactions in nearly 80 towns across all 10 counties within the state, CBRE has New Hampshire covered. “We’re honored to be recognized as the ‘Credit Union of the Year’ by the New Hampshire District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, for our innovative and responsive approach in supporting the business community.” FOR LEASE – INDUSTRIAL/FLEX Kyle Schneck, SVP/Director SPACE of Commercial Banking FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL/FLEX BUILDING ±44,150 SF • Divisible • Quick highway access ±116,097 SF • Divisible • 22\' Clear 12 EXECUTIVE DRIVE, HUDSON, NH 17 COLBY COURT, BEDFORD, NH FOR LEASE – MEDICAL/OFFICE SPACE ±1,500-19,425 SF • Quick access to I-93 44 BIRCH STREET, DERRY, NH Commercial Banking | stmarysbank.com | 603.629.1540 FOR LEASE – CLASS A OFFICE 1,500-14,704 SF • Great downtown location 650 ELM STREET, MANCHESTER, NH INVESTMENT SALE – 9 LEASEDCOM. CONDOS Income producing • High visibility area 1100 HOOKSETT ROAD, HOOKSETT, NH FOR LEASE - OFFICE ±1,000-9,000 • 1st & 2nd Floors • Close to MA border 143-157 MAIN STREET, NASHUA, NH Federally Insured by NCUA 650 Elm Street | Manchester, NH +1 603 626 0036 www.cbre.us/manchester.
West Palm Beach, FLjupitermag.com

The Leader of Luxury Real Estate

Organization : Illustrated Properties – Jupiter East. Mike Ivancevic, a Palm Beach County native born and raised in West Palm Beach, discovered real estate from his father and became interested in the industry at an early age. Working full time in real estate since 2010, Mike has been an award-winning agent every year in business. He is currently a managing broker/ agent with Illustrated Properties Jupiter East office.
Real Estatetimebusinessnews.com

What Is Real Estate And Different Types Of Real Estate

CRM real estate or any other sort of real estate refers to the property that comprises of land and enhancements, which incorporate structures, apparatuses, streets, designs, and utility frameworks. Property rights give a title of proprietorship to the land, upgrades, and regular assets like minerals, plants, creatures, water, and so on. The buying and selling of such property are what real estate is.
Real Estateraleighnews.net

Poly Real Estate reports rising sales in May

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese real estate developer Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., also known as Poly Real Estate, posted growth in sales last month. Its contracted property sales went up 26.22 percent year on year to 59.41 billion yuan (9.28 billion U.S. dollars) in May, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.