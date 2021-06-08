The Rise of the Sustainable Real Estate Movement

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AVAILABILITIES CBRE is pleased to present the following New Hampshire availabilities. With the broadest platform of commercial real estate services in the industry and transactions in nearly 80 towns across all 10 counties within the state, CBRE has New Hampshire covered. “We’re honored to be recognized as the ‘Credit Union of the Year’ by the New Hampshire District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, for our innovative and responsive approach in supporting the business community.” FOR LEASE – INDUSTRIAL/FLEX Kyle Schneck, SVP/Director SPACE of Commercial Banking FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL/FLEX BUILDING ±44,150 SF • Divisible • Quick highway access ±116,097 SF • Divisible • 22\' Clear 12 EXECUTIVE DRIVE, HUDSON, NH 17 COLBY COURT, BEDFORD, NH FOR LEASE – MEDICAL/OFFICE SPACE ±1,500-19,425 SF • Quick access to I-93 44 BIRCH STREET, DERRY, NH Commercial Banking | stmarysbank.com | 603.629.1540 FOR LEASE – CLASS A OFFICE 1,500-14,704 SF • Great downtown location 650 ELM STREET, MANCHESTER, NH INVESTMENT SALE – 9 LEASEDCOM. CONDOS Income producing • High visibility area 1100 HOOKSETT ROAD, HOOKSETT, NH FOR LEASE - OFFICE ±1,000-9,000 • 1st & 2nd Floors • Close to MA border 143-157 MAIN STREET, NASHUA, NH Federally Insured by NCUA 650 Elm Street | Manchester, NH +1 603 626 0036 www.cbre.us/manchester.