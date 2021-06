Most Californians support seizing guns temporarily from dangerous people, but many still don’t know there’s a law for that. The state’s policy — locally known as a gun violence restraining order — allows someone to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from a person deemed a threat. But 66 percent of Californians polled last July said they’d never heard of a GVRO or red flag law, according to a new survey by the Firearm Violence Research Center and Violence Prevention Research Program at UC Davis. After reading a description of the state law, about three-quarters said a GVRO was at least sometimes appropriate, and more than 80 percent said they would be somewhat or very willing to petition a judge if a family member threatened themselves or others. A majority of respondents who identified as gun owners would consider pursuing a GVRO, ranging from 70 to 86 percent depending on the proposed risk scenario. The most common reason cited for being unwilling to ask a judge for a GVRO was insufficient knowledge about the law. Said lead author Nicole Kravitz-Wirtz: “Our findings are consistent with national studies indicating that many firearm violence prevention policies have widespread public support and that general consensus exists between firearm owners and non-owners.”