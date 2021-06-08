Tahoe Science Center to reopen with new plastics exhibit; Get involved
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Science didn’t stop during COVID. Lots of stuff was happening behind closed doors and under the microscope. On a Zoom call in mid-May, Heather Segale, the education and outreach director at UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, shared some of the accomplishments and programs that stem from various collaborations between her agency, Desert Research Institute, Keep Tahoe Blue, Tahoe Water Suppliers Association and Sierra Watershed Education Program.www.tahoedailytribune.com