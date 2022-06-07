Best High-Top Golf Shoes {YEAR}

Best High-Top Golf Shoes

Although intended to aid performance, golf shoes have become as much a fashion statement as anything else nowadays, especially among recreational golfers. But even in the professional game, we see a fairly wide variety of styles gracing our TV screens. Not all of the best golf shoes have to look the same and these high-top sneakers are some of the most stand-out designs currently on the market.

And as golf becomes more modern and laid back, one such style of shoe that has broken through is the high-top. More commonly known as a type of sneaker, some brands have released a golf shoe version of this popular street-style footwear. Some of the high-top golf shoes we've included in this guide could also be referred to as winter boots. These fulfil more of a role when you're playing in some seriously damp and cold winter conditions, so look out for these toward the bottom of the list as they differ fairly significantly to some of the more sneaker styled options.

There are some who won't favour this look and prefer something more traditional like what's contained in our guide to the best spiked golf shoes , but for those out there with a penchant for something a little more flamboyant, read on. Incidentally, we also have guides to the most comfortable golf shoes and the best golf shoes that might be of interest.

Best High-Top Golf Shoes

Adidas Codechaos Primeknit BOA Golf Shoes

One of the most comfortable shoes we've tested Lightweight and grippy Some of the colour options are a little garish at first

To go with the highly popular Codechaos golf shoe, adidas released a high-top BOA version that’s sure to split opinion. It features a fully waterproof Primeknit upper to shield golfers from the elements and locks the foot in place thanks to the Insite sockliner that also cushions the ankle and adds to the general comfort of the shoe.

Underfoot, the brand’s Boost foam technology delivers an excellent blend of cushioning and responsiveness that returns energy when swinging and makes it an extremely comfortable shoe to wear from start to finish. We also found there to be plenty of grip from the rubber outsole that has a load of multi-directional traction nubs to minimise twisting and slippage. From testing, we can't fault the performance of the shoe. Where it's less clear-cut is the styling. There is no doubt it won't be to everyone's taste but what we will say is that it certainly grows on you.

Under Armour Spieth 2 Mid Golf Shoes

Feels very well made Offers tremendous performance Not as stylish as other models

There is no doubt that Under Armour is a brand that produces some of the most performance-laden golf shoes and this offering is no exception. Made from Clarino microfibre leather, the lightweight Smartweave upper provides support and durability in abundance, while the lacing system means golfers will feel secure in their footwear.

In addition, the fabric that extends over the ankle is comfortable and adds another layer of support to the foot. The shoe is also waterproof and therefore suitable for use all-year round if you’re the type who likes to get their golfing fix no matter the conditions. Importantly, thanks to the EVA footbed and Rotational Resistance Spikes, this shoe is very comfortable and delivers outstanding traction - an area Under Armour always excels in. Despite the performance on offer, we weren’t blown away by the style of the shoe, which could be something that puts people off.

Puma Golf Ignite PWR Adapt Hi-Top Golf Shoes

Very lightweight Seven cleats offer good grip Not waterproof

Puma is a brand that has demonstrated plenty of willingness to go where many wouldn’t dare, whether that be in footwear or apparel. Its hi-top iteration of the popular PWR Adapt golf shoe is the latest example.

Built with a reinforced performance mesh upper and Evoknit collar, this shoe offers great support in a lightweight package. Additionally, there is plenty of comfort delivered across the whole foot thanks to the PWRADAPT technology that adapts to the way you move. And in terms of grip, that is provided for in spades by seven Tornado cleats that feature on the outsole. The only downside is that it isn’t waterproof, but we would highly recommend it as a summer shoe.

Adidas Codechaos Primeknit BOA Golf Shoes

One of the most comfortable shoes we've tested Lightweight and grippy Some of the colour options are a little garish at first

To go with the highly popular Codechaos golf shoe, adidas released a high-top BOA version that’s sure to split opinion. It features a fully waterproof Primeknit upper to shield golfers from the elements and locks the foot in place thanks to the Insite sockliner that also cushions the ankle and adds to the general comfort of the shoe. Underfoot, the brand’s Boost foam technology delivers an excellent blend of cushioning and responsiveness that returns energy when swinging and makes it an extremely comfortable shoe to wear from start to finish.

We also found there to be plenty of grip from the rubber outsole that has a load of multi-directional traction nubs to minimise twisting and slippage. From testing, we can't fault the performance of the shoe. Where it's less clear-cut is the styling. There is no doubt it won't be to everyone's taste but what we will say is that it certainly grows on you.

Waterproof and keeps feet warm Six spikes provide plenty of grip Simple design

As always with FootJoy, you can expect quality. Not one of its more traditional looking shoes, this winter boot is made from soft leather to provide the same luxurious feel as has become a staple of its products. It might not look it, but we really liked how lightweight this shoe was, while inside there is plenty of comfort on offer thanks to a responsive midsole. As it is designed for winter, it also kept our feet nice and warm, which makes it a great option for those who experience the four seasons.

The BOA fit system means this shoe is suitable for a wide variety of foot shapes and delivers plenty of stability, while it is also waterproof and comes with a one-year warranty. It’s certainly not the flashiest of models, but in terms of performance, this is not to be overlooked.

Adidas Climaproof Traxion Mid Shoes

Very stable Provides excellent ankle support Quite a basic-looking shoe

Another from the brand that pushes the boat out more than most. The clue is in the name with this one as the climaproof is built to perform in any and all types of weather. And although it looks quite bulky, it’s actually a pretty lightweight shoe.

It’s also very stable thanks to the Powercage saddle that is connected to the BOA fit system for a locked-in feel and excellent stability. This is further enhanced by six spikes on the outsole that have been specifically placed to provide efficient grip from any lie. We also found it to be really comfortable underfoot and around the ankle, which is mightily important given the demands that are placed on it during the swing.

Duca Del Cosma Stanford Black Golf Shoes

One of the most breathable shoes on the list Memory foam insole provides an excellent feeling underfoot Spikeless outsole not as grippy as others

This shoe is a little more understated than what we’re used to from Duca del Cosma but we still really like it. One thing that hasn't changed is that it has been made using premium materials.

In particular, the insole is memory foam covered with cow leather so, as you can imagine, it’s extremely comfortable. And unlike some other models on this list, this is a shoe that delivers good ventilation, making it versatile enough to be worn year-round. Elsewhere, it is also waterproof and light, while we liked the subtle styling of the laces, which add a little something extra to the overall look. So, if you’re in the market for a high-top golf shoe, the Stanford Black ticks all the boxes.

Inesis Winter Grip Golf Shoes

Durable shoe that will last many years Super comfy around the ankle Not really suited to summer wear

As the name suggests, this is a shoe designed for winter wear but can be worn all-year round should you wish. With excellent grip from several focused traction nubs and a waterproof upper, you’ll be well protected in all conditions and secure on any terrain. Additionally, it features a zip that enhances the secureness of the shoe around the top of the foot and also makes it easier to take off and put on.

The combination of the EVA sole and synthetic fur ensures the foot is well cushioned, which is a vital attribute when walking multiple miles at a time. This is further enhanced by the rubber outsole that allows the shoe to flex with your foot’s natural movement. Overall, it’s a good shoe that comes in at decent value for money with the performance on offer.

Skechers Go Golf Torque Brogan Golf Shoe

Extremely comfortable Durable and suitable for any conditions and terrain Looks more like a walking boot than a golf shoe

Skechers doesn’t make uncomfortable shoes. Out-the-box comfort is its M.O. and in the Go Golf Brogan shoe, it’s delivered by an ultra-lightweight and responsive Resamax insole as well as the Ultra Flight cushioning. Being a high-top or boot-like design, there is also a padded collar and tongue to provide 360-degree ankle support.

As you can tell just by looking at it, the upper is mostly made from leather, with some mesh panels aiding ventilation, and comes with a two-year waterproof warranty. The lace system ensures your feet feel secure and this is further enhanced by a hook-and-loop strap at the entry to the shoe. In terms of grip and stability, there is plenty of it thanks to the replaceable softspikes that minimise any slippage. The only drawback is the basic styling of this shoe as well as the limited colour options.

Stuburt Evolve Sport II Waterproof Spiked Golf Boot

Well made and ideal for winter condition Provides all-round comfort Feet can get a little sweaty in warm weather

Another we would class in the category of winter shoes, this is a quality product that comes in at a very affordable price. As can be seen, it is well suited for when conditions get tough and the ground underfoot is less than optimal. We really enjoyed how much grip and traction we had in this shoe thanks to the combination of a snug fit and seven spikes on the outsole.

And as well as being waterproof, this is an extremely comfortable product with cushioning provided all over the foot. The only thing we’d say is that it can feel a little stuffy in warm weather and the no-nonsense style may not be to everyone’s liking.

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team.

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

How to choose a golf shoe

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes especially if you have wider feet than others. Let's take a look at them.

Comfort - Once you know the right size to go for, comfort is the next factor to be aware of. If a shoe isn't comfortable, you aren't going to wear it so we recommend trying on different models before you buy.

When you are trying shoes on, listen for a 'whoosh' sound which should indicate air leaving the shoe which usually suggests a good fit. Walk around in the shoes too so you can feel any pinching and whether your feet are moving around inside them. A correctly fitted shoe should so neither of these things. This is important because if your feet slide around inside, or you get rubbing and blisters, you won't wear them again and they could damage your feet and performance.

Spiked or spikeless? - Next up is to decide between spiked and spikeless. There is a mix of styles above but you should know that they have pros and cons.

Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models. Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility but might not offer as much traction. Have a think about which factor is most important to you here. As you have seen in this guide, most of the best casual golf shoes are spikeless, so check out our best spiked golf shoes guide for a comprehensive look at some spiked options.

Waterproofing - Waterproofing is always important in a good golf shoe. Us golfers are outside all day sometimes and that means the occasional bit of rain is inevitable, and your shoes need to be able to deal with this. Therefore always check if a model is waterproof. Some shoes are 'water-resistant' where they will survive in a short shower but will struggle to keep the water out in significant rain.

Budget - Finally be aware of your budget because you can find a casual golf shoe at any price point.