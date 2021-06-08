Cancel
Weighing in at 4,850 pounds and made from 400,000 pieces – Lego has built a life-sized replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the amazing life-size replica of a Bugatti Chiron made almost entirely out of Lego pieces that debuted three years back? Well, Lego has done it again, and this time it’s a Lambo! Behold the stunning full-size replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. A little over a year ago, the famed Danish toy brand introduced a 1:8 Lego Technic Ultimate Series set of Lambo’s very first production hybrid hypercar. While it features nearly 4000 pieces and a working rear spoiler, the life-size replica has been constructed out of more than 400,000 pieces, out of which 20 had to be custom made specifically for the build. Lego says 154 different elements were used for this jaw-dropping creation.

luxurylaunches.com
