Syracuse mortician goes viral on TikTok with honest videos about her life with dead people

A Central New York woman has become a mini-celebrity on social media known as “the TikTok mortician” thanks to her very honest videos about life with dead people. TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, may be best known for 15-second dance crazes, influencers’ glow-up tips, food hacks, #wipeitdown memes, or clips of a skateboarding dude drinking cranberry juice while vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” But there’s also a fascinating world of niche communities like #DeathTok, where Eileen Hollis has gained nearly half a million followers who are interested in the macabre or simply want to know more about funeral services.