Making the first move on dating apps is no easy feat. When you’re feeling uninspired, coming up with an opening line that goes beyond “Hey, what’s up?” is tough — especially when your new match’s profile gives you nothing to work with. But as soon as you spot a dog in one of their photos, you might have an in. That is, as long as you love pets, too. (Be sincere — don’t tell them you love dogs if you actually can’t stand them, if you’re allergic to them, or if you are actually a cat person.) Send your match one of these dog-themed pick up lines, and you might just be on a walk in the park in no time.